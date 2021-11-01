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Situation Update, Nov 1, 2021 - Australia begins SEIZING bank accounts, homes and licenses to enforce covid tyranny
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70 views • November 03, 2021
The governments of the world have become terrorists. Look at Australia, New Zealand, the UK, Canada and even blue states in the USA. These are criminal cartels, run by Big Pharma, that actively seek to mass murder innocent men, women and children in the name of vaccine profits / bioweapons deployment. They seek destruction and depopulation, and their ethics are rooted in genocidal tendencies and demonic rituals.
Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-11-01-the-tipping-point-has-been-reached-mass-civil-disobedience-counteroffensive-against-vaccine-tyranny-begins-now.html
0:00 Intro
9:10 Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
22:15 Crazy News
34:50 Self-Defense
47:25 Facebook
49:55 Scary News for Democrats
1:05:25 Vaccines
1:12:19 Australia
Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-11-01-the-tipping-point-has-been-reached-mass-civil-disobedience-counteroffensive-against-vaccine-tyranny-begins-now.html
0:00 Intro
9:10 Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
22:15 Crazy News
34:50 Self-Defense
47:25 Facebook
49:55 Scary News for Democrats
1:05:25 Vaccines
1:12:19 Australia
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