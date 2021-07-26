God is not done with America. It's time we press in like never before!

We must stand.

We are at a pivotal crossroads.

This is the moment you and I have been created for.

It is no mistake that we are alive at this very moment.

There is a move of God that is starting. Can you feel it? Can you feel His Spirit moving in a new and fresh way?

It's go-time folks...

We are operating on faith. God is not done with America yet!

The REMNANT is rising! Hallelujah!

(*Special thanks to Pastors Kent and Candy Christmas. Also Regeneration Nashville Church. Song from the amazing Jasmine Brady, Thank you to Clay Clark and the Awaken America tour. And to Sean Feucht and Let Us Worship. And also to Lou Engle and The Call)