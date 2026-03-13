INSANE! IRGC Navy USV destroys SAFESEA VISHNU oil tanker linked to US

Insane images show the moment when the US-linked Safesea Vishnu ship was hit by an explosive device in the northern Persian Gulf near the port of Umm Qasr, Iraq, on the night of March 11. The oil tanker was reportedly hit by an underwater drone after allegedly ignoring warnings from IRGC Navy, resulting in the death of one Indian crew member. Iran has begun its promised attacks in the Persian Gulf, using naval drones against US oil tankers, claiming that military ships are escorting their commercial vessels even before they reach the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian new tactic consists of attacking enemy ships, proving its navy's operational capability to conduct operations throughout the Persian Gulf, something it had previously warned any aggressors attacking its country. The forces in the Strait of Hormuz are not limited to electronic warfare, drones, and mines, but also include the presence of the USV Azhdar, a torpedo-type stealth underwater attack drone, which Iran describes as an “unstoppable silent predator.”

By underwater drones, Iran can target almost any ship sailing in the Persian Gulf, as this type of weaponry is very difficult to detect. Unmanned surface vehicles (USV) or unmanned underwater vehicles (UUV) can navigate autonomously to their targets, detonating upon contact with the hull of a ship. Detecting them is very difficult, as they are small boats or submarines that leave a low trace on radar and sonar, making them undetectable by detection systems. Iran has several models of these drones, with different ranges, propulsion systems, and explosive payloads, enabling a wide variety of missions. By using the drones, Iran does not have to rely on large ships to wage war at sea, which would disrupt the entire flow of oil through the Persian Gulf, which accounts for at least 20% of the world's oil trade. This is how Iran intends to gain an advantage in the US-Israel war, using missiles and drones launched from underground and coastal bases to block the flow of oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz in an unprecedented manner, making war unfeasible and inflicting losses on the US-Israel to abandon their military efforts.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

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