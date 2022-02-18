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Daniel McAdams: What We're Seeing in Ukraine is the Tail End of U.S. Empire
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370 views • February 18, 2022
Daniel McAdams returns to discuss the Ukraine crisis. Media coverage of the situation is absolutely abysmal and cartoonish, taking the role of stenographers for the intelligence community. The current crisis was precipitated by U.S. interventionism in the form of the 2014 Orange color revolution. Russia has a right to be concerned about existential issues and having Ukraine in NATO would objectively raise a serious concern for Moscow, especially in light of an openly hostile West. Blinken did his best Colin Powell presentation at the UN (e.g. Iraq WMDs) and there is a huge danger a false flag could lead to hostilities. This could be the beginning of the end for NATO. We're seeing the tail end of the U.S. Empire.
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About Daniel McAdams
Daniel served as the foreign affairs, civil liberties, and defense policy advisor to U.S. Congressman Ron Paul, MD (R-Texas) from 2001 until Dr. Paul’s retirement at the end of 2012. From 1993-1999 he worked as a journalist based in Budapest, Hungary, and traveled through the former communist bloc as a human rights monitor and election observer.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
*Support Geopolitics & Empire:
Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations
Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation
Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.com/become-member
Become a Sponsor https://geopoliticsandempire.com/sponsors
**Visit Our Sponsors
Nomos Time Bank https://www.nomos.net
Borderless Health Insurance http://www.borderlesshealthinsurance.com
Websites
Ron Paul Institute http://ronpaulinstitute.org
Ron Paul Liberty Report https://www.youtube.com/RonPaulLibertyReport
Ron Paul Liberty Report Odysee https://odysee.com/@RonPaul:d
Ron Paul Institute Twitter https://twitter.com/RonPaulInstitut
Ron Paul Twitter https://twitter.com/RonPaul
Ron Paul Facebook https://www.facebook.com/ronpaul
About Daniel McAdams
Daniel served as the foreign affairs, civil liberties, and defense policy advisor to U.S. Congressman Ron Paul, MD (R-Texas) from 2001 until Dr. Paul’s retirement at the end of 2012. From 1993-1999 he worked as a journalist based in Budapest, Hungary, and traveled through the former communist bloc as a human rights monitor and election observer.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
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