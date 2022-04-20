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Dr. Lee Merritt | New Lockdowns Are Coming: Learn How To Stop It
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407 views • April 20, 2022
Dr. Lee Merritt Warns New Lockdowns Are Coming: Learn How To Stop It - April 20, 2022.
Dr. Lee Merritt of http://themedicalrebel.com/ on The Alex Jones Show to warn about new lockdowns on the horizon.
Get up to 75% OFF on our hottest items during the Infowars Emergency Blowout Sale today!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/specials-clearance/top-selling-products-sale
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://www.bitchute.com/video/2LyPlh6ytfem/ - April 20, 2022
Dr. Lee Merritt | New Lockdowns Are Coming: Learn How To Stop It
Dr Lee Merritt, New Lockdowns Are Coming, Learn How To Stop It, April 20 2022
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https://www.gdass.org.uk/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/bIdermans-chart-of-coercion.pdf
Biderman's Chart and C-19: https://bit.ly/2RafuFU
https://www.gdass.org.uk/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/bIdermans-chart-of-coercion.pdf - https://bit.ly/3uh1pVG -
https://www.biblaridion.info/blog/bar-kochba/cytokine-storm/. - https://archive.is/F0ELD -
Ashkenazi Jewish populations do not appear to carry such variants in the ACE2 coding region. Specifically, 39% (24/61) and 54% (33/61) of deleterious variants in ACE2 occur in African/African-American (AFR) and Non-Finnish European (EUR) populations, Amish (AMI) and Ashkenazi Jewish (ASJ) populations do not appear to carry such variants in ACE2 ...
https://bmcmedicine.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12916-020-01673-z
Specifically, 39% (24/61) and 54% (33/61) of deleterious variants in ACE2 occur in African/African-American (AFR) and Non-Finnish European (EUR) populations,Amish (AMI) and Ashkenazi Jewish (ASJ) populations do not appear to carry such variants in ACE2 coding region....
New insights into genetic susceptibility of COVID-19: an ACE2 and TMPRSS2 polymorphism analysis
https://bmcmedicine.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12916-020-016
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.08.18.21261804v1.full.pdf - K26R Bloodline
http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/article3249.htm - And advanced forms of biological warfare that can target specific genotypes may transform biological warfare from the realm of terror to a politically useful tool" (p. 60).
PsyOps, BioWarfare, 3-D Stereochemistry - Squalene = MF-59 (Gulf War Syndrome, ALS) .
"Rebuilding America's Defenses" – A Summary
Blueprint of the PNAC Plan for U.S. Global Hegemony Some people have compared it to Hitler's publication of Mein Kampf, which was ignored until after the war was over. Full text of Rebuilding America's Defenses here (removed: 404) http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/article3249.htm - And advanced forms of biological warfare that can target specific genotypes may transform biological warfare from the realm of terror to a politically useful tool" (p. 60).
Dr. Lee Merritt of http://themedicalrebel.com/ on The Alex Jones Show to warn about new lockdowns on the horizon.
Get up to 75% OFF on our hottest items during the Infowars Emergency Blowout Sale today!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/specials-clearance/top-selling-products-sale
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://www.bitchute.com/video/2LyPlh6ytfem/ - April 20, 2022
Dr. Lee Merritt | New Lockdowns Are Coming: Learn How To Stop It
Dr Lee Merritt, New Lockdowns Are Coming, Learn How To Stop It, April 20 2022
—————————————————
https://www.gdass.org.uk/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/bIdermans-chart-of-coercion.pdf
Biderman's Chart and C-19: https://bit.ly/2RafuFU
https://www.gdass.org.uk/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/bIdermans-chart-of-coercion.pdf - https://bit.ly/3uh1pVG -
https://www.biblaridion.info/blog/bar-kochba/cytokine-storm/. - https://archive.is/F0ELD -
Ashkenazi Jewish populations do not appear to carry such variants in the ACE2 coding region. Specifically, 39% (24/61) and 54% (33/61) of deleterious variants in ACE2 occur in African/African-American (AFR) and Non-Finnish European (EUR) populations, Amish (AMI) and Ashkenazi Jewish (ASJ) populations do not appear to carry such variants in ACE2 ...
https://bmcmedicine.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12916-020-01673-z
Specifically, 39% (24/61) and 54% (33/61) of deleterious variants in ACE2 occur in African/African-American (AFR) and Non-Finnish European (EUR) populations,Amish (AMI) and Ashkenazi Jewish (ASJ) populations do not appear to carry such variants in ACE2 coding region....
New insights into genetic susceptibility of COVID-19: an ACE2 and TMPRSS2 polymorphism analysis
https://bmcmedicine.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12916-020-016
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.08.18.21261804v1.full.pdf - K26R Bloodline
http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/article3249.htm - And advanced forms of biological warfare that can target specific genotypes may transform biological warfare from the realm of terror to a politically useful tool" (p. 60).
PsyOps, BioWarfare, 3-D Stereochemistry - Squalene = MF-59 (Gulf War Syndrome, ALS) .
"Rebuilding America's Defenses" – A Summary
Blueprint of the PNAC Plan for U.S. Global Hegemony Some people have compared it to Hitler's publication of Mein Kampf, which was ignored until after the war was over. Full text of Rebuilding America's Defenses here (removed: 404) http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/article3249.htm - And advanced forms of biological warfare that can target specific genotypes may transform biological warfare from the realm of terror to a politically useful tool" (p. 60).
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