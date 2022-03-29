Jesus is Coming Back Sooner Than We Think says Prophetic Voice Christa Elisha

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TAKEAWAYS
Jesus is calling on His church to get their house in order and lay aside their petty differences
People who don’t know Jesus are missing out on the love of their lives
Speak Life (The Cloud Cries Out) is a video series and social media movement that gives a voice to the voiceless
Read Christa’s book: Unbreakable Embrace - 40 Day Devotional with Decrees
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No One Left Behind Video: https://bit.ly/3Iec3Tm
Shock Heard Around The World Video: https://bit.ly/3JhYOCx
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Speak Life Interview Form: https://bit.ly/3KMRKy9
Unbreakable Embrace Devotional book on Amazon: https://amzn.to/3tbfsOH
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