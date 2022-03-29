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Jesus is Coming Back Sooner Than We Think says Prophetic Voice Christa Elisha
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241 views • March 29, 2022
We live in the crosshairs of a cosmic battle between dark and light, according to revivalist, author, founder and CEO of Arise Kingdom Ministries and the pro-life Speak Life project, Christa Elisha. Christa shares her incredible experience meeting Jesus face-to-face during her morning jog in 2020. Christa shares that Jesus looked like a man from every nation, and that his eyes were like twin blue flames. “My heart is that not one would be left behind,” Jesus told her, warning that the final judgment is coming soon. Christa also discusses her experience of meeting her unborn babies in heaven, and how that spiritual encounter inspired her Speak Life project for victims of abortion. Christa says the enemy is here to delay the final judgment, but that Jesus is redeeming the time.


TAKEAWAYS

Jesus is calling on His church to get their house in order and lay aside their petty differences

People who don’t know Jesus are missing out on the love of their lives

Speak Life (The Cloud Cries Out) is a video series and social media movement that gives a voice to the voiceless

Read Christa’s book: Unbreakable Embrace - 40 Day Devotional with Decrees


🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
No One Left Behind Video: https://bit.ly/3Iec3Tm
Shock Heard Around The World Video: https://bit.ly/3JhYOCx
Speak Life Website: https://christaelisha.com/speaklife
Speak Life Interview Form: https://bit.ly/3KMRKy9
Unbreakable Embrace Devotional book on Amazon: https://amzn.to/3tbfsOH
Donate to Arise Kingdom Ministries: https://christaelisha.com/give

🔗 CONNECT WITH CHRISTA ELISHA
Website: https://christaelisha.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/christa.webb513
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/christa_elisha_joy/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/ChristaElisha
Podcast: https://apple.co/3q4anFS
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1243623

🔗 CONNECT WITH THE CLOUD CRIES OUT
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thecloudcriesout
YouTube: https://bit.ly/3IfTkHg

🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom

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💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
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Keywords
americamiraclesgodheavenjesuspropheticchurchpro-lifepastorsdivine interventionunborn babieschrista elishacosmic battletina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom showarise kingdom ministriesunbreakable embracespeak lifespiritual encounterdark and light
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