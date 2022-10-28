8 Information Equity Lifehacks 📜 Economics of the lifehacker's information diet

One of the greatest misconceptions in our age of mind-blowing technology is that "information is free" or wants to be. Information is actually one of the expensive things in the world and no matter how much money you have you'll never be able to afford as much of it as you need.We'll cover 8 ways of "increasing equity" and the value you get from your information consumption, including task batching, mental segregation, and using memory triggers.





Read 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/limitless-lifestyle/616-information-equity