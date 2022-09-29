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Berlin vs Medellín ✈️ Liberal Epicenter vs Traditional Gender Roles Bastion
jroseland
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33 views • September 29, 2022

After years in the "Pick-up Shangrila" of Medellín, Colombia, I made a big move to Berlin, Germany - a city supposedly at the forefront of the decline of Western society. According to the manosphere, it’s the heart of the beast of European progressivism and feminism. I compare, contrast, and offer optimism here...


Get my full digital nomad reports for Berlin and Medellín 📑 And access my complete library of travel hacks, digital nomad reports, and epic storytelling to inspire adventure

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Digital-Nomad-Travel


My book for men 🔖 Don't Stick Your Dick in a Blender—How to meet a nice girl instead—from a tantric husband with a better sex life than you!

ORDER 💲 Audiobook Included

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/books/40-dick-in-blender


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Clarity is a confidential VOIP call away - book an illuminating and edifying 45-minute Biohacking/Lifehacking consultation with me

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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic Biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious health decisions. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.


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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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