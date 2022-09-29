Create New Account
Berlin vs Medellín ✈️ Liberal Epicenter vs Traditional Gender Roles Bastion
jroseland
Published 2 months ago

After years in the supposed pickup Shangrila of Medellín, Colombia, I made a big move to Berlin, Germany, a city supposedly at the forefront of the decline of western society. According to the manosphere, it’s the heart of the beast of European progressivism and feminism.


podcastgermanycolombiaberlindigital nomadmedellinseductionfor mennomadic seducerpick up artistvagabonding

