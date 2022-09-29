Berlin vs Medellín ✈️ Liberal Epicenter vs Traditional Gender Roles Bastion

After years in the "Pick-up Shangrila" of Medellín, Colombia, I made a big move to Berlin, Germany - a city supposedly at the forefront of the decline of Western society. According to the manosphere, it’s the heart of the beast of European progressivism and feminism. I compare, contrast, and offer optimism here...





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My book for men 🔖 Don't Stick Your Dick in a Blender—How to meet a nice girl instead—from a tantric husband with a better sex life than you!

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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic Biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious health decisions. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.





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