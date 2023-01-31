https://gettr.com/post/p26tea53f13

1/29/2023 Miles Guo: The CCP’s so-called investigation into the wealth accumulated over the past 30 years is meant to continue fleecing LaoBaixing, Only when the New Federal State of China takes down the CCP, will Chinese people truly become the owners of land and wealth!

#CCPoverseasAssets #NFSC #TakeDowntheCCP #ownersOfLand #ownersOfWealth





1/29/2023 文贵直播：中共所谓的清查过去三十年的财富其目的就是继续搜刮老百姓，只有新中国联邦消灭了共产党，中国人才能真正成为土地和财富的主人！

#中共海外资产 #新中国联邦 #灭共 #拥有土地 #拥有财富



