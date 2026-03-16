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The Secret Lands Hidden at the North Pole
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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Before the 16th century, the North Pole was universally described and depicted, from diverse cultures all across the Earth, as being a gigantic magnetic mountain situated directly below Polaris, surrounded by four directional rivers and island continents...


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