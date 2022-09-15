Create New Account
Retirement Plans are part of the Luciferian Banking System affirms Financial Advisor Carlos Cortez
Counter Culture Mom
Published 2 months ago |


Lucifer loves three things: Hollywood, music, and money, says financial advisor and former stockbroker Carlos Cortez. Carlos shares that his desire was to be successful on Wall Street, but that he wanted to honor the cross of Jesus more. As a well sought-after financial planner and the president of Cortez Wealth Management, Carlos is helping Americans break free of a greedy and corrupt banking system that is designed to seize citizens’ assets and investments. Carlos explains the dangers of digital banking and the deception behind the concept of 401(k) plans and IRAs. Carlos also draws attention to Joe Biden’s Executive Order 14067, which is setting the stage for the legal protection of a globalist, cashless agenda. 



TAKEAWAYS


Cryptocurrencies and digital assets are huge threats to our financial system and the entire world as a whole


Eventually, the government would like to coalesce all financial transactions under one single, trackable umbrella 


Carlos offers an America First Retirement Plan to free clients from the bonds of Luciferian banking and financial enslavement


Taking Social Security before retirement age could result in being able to draw only a small amount in addition to being penalized for it 



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

America First Retirement Plan: https://bit.ly/3Aict9z 

Dangerous Executive Order 14067: https://bit.ly/3RezYXW


🔗 CONNECT WITH CARLOS CORTEZ

Website: https://cortezwm.com/ 

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/carloscortezjr/ 


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/theCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2021 Recap & 2022 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

