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TruNews - 4/21/21*
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290 views • April 21, 2021
Apr 21, 2021
FINAL WARNING TO WEST: PUTIN DRAWS RED LINE
Courtesy of TruNews
Today on TRUNEWS, host Edward Szall examines the statement by Vladimir Putin that NATO and the United States are crossing a red line in relations, as he gives his annual speech to the Russian people.
New laws in the UK have the potential of labeling members of the press and ordinary citizens of spies and declaring them non-citizens. Finally, China’s Xi Jinping is prompting for a ‘fairer world order’, with the hegemonic United States taking a back seat.
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (04/21/21)
https://www.trunews.com/stream/final-warning-to-west-putin-draws-red-line
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FINAL WARNING TO WEST: PUTIN DRAWS RED LINE
Courtesy of TruNews
Today on TRUNEWS, host Edward Szall examines the statement by Vladimir Putin that NATO and the United States are crossing a red line in relations, as he gives his annual speech to the Russian people.
New laws in the UK have the potential of labeling members of the press and ordinary citizens of spies and declaring them non-citizens. Finally, China’s Xi Jinping is prompting for a ‘fairer world order’, with the hegemonic United States taking a back seat.
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (04/21/21)
https://www.trunews.com/stream/final-warning-to-west-putin-draws-red-line
*mirror
🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
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