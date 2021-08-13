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American Betrayal: Communist Influence in America--Then and Now- A Talk with Diana West
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7180 views • August 13, 2021
An interview with both mind-opening insights and breaking news about COVID-19. Diana West is a journalist and deep-diving researcher whose book American Betrayal about the Communist influence in America changed my understanding of history and prepared me and my wife Ginger to write COVID-19 and the Global Predators. In this amazing interview, we help each other fill out our understanding of how, why and by whom COVID-19 is subjugating America and the world. I can guarantee that this interview will help almost anyone to deepen their understanding of current events. Part II is coming in a couple of weeks.
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