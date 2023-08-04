Ariane Bilheran (in French)

It is a pity that most of Ariane Bilheran's brilliant interviews are only available in French. With her high level training in philosophy and psychology, her clinical expertise in mobbing, she is one of the clearest and brightest analysts of the ongoing transformation of Western democracies into nefarious, decadent, perverted, totalitarian states.
