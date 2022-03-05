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FALSE TEACHERS - Leading humanity astray into death and destruction
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73 views • March 05, 2022
This video captures the struggle for the soul of America. On Sunday, February 20, 2022, a bunch of beta males lead by a group of dirty evil women gathered to celebrate Drag Guy Story Time in defiance of God. Righteous warriors with Christ stood against the evil and in defense of the most innocent.
https://www.minds.com/cashdaily/
https://www.minds.com/cashdaily/
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