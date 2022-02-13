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Ascent of Azazel - Day of Atonement, Scapegoat Ritual Unveiled
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197 views • February 13, 2022
Ascent of Azazel - Day of Atonement, Scapegoat Ritual Unveiled
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Azazel is the Watcher mentioned in the "Book of Enoch" who was held responsible for corrupting a pre-flood world. Azazel also means scapegoat and is the centerfold ritual in the Biblical Day of Atonement.
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Join us tonight on the Midnight Ride (Live Every Saturday Night: 11 EST, 10 CST, 9 MST, 8 PST)
Azazel is the Watcher mentioned in the "Book of Enoch" who was held responsible for corrupting a pre-flood world. Azazel also means scapegoat and is the centerfold ritual in the Biblical Day of Atonement.
https://www.nystv.org . Use Promo Code: RIDER For your first month free.
T-Shirts and Mugs:
nystv-wear.creator-spring.com
Get Prints of MR Art: https://www.etsy.com/shop/PlainPaints
Coupon Code: RIDE15 for 15% off purchases
Tonight's sponsors:
Joshua Watts Leather https://joshuawattsleather.com
Sugar and Spice Soap https://sugarandspicesoap.com
Donate to help NYSTV continue to create content: Donate PayPal https://www.paypal.me/NowYouSeeTV
#MidnightRide #NYSTV #Azazel
Now You See TV
https://rumble.com/c/NYSTV
Midnight Ride
https://www.youtube.com/c/MidnightRide/videos
Shared from and subscribe to:
Now You See TV
https://www.youtube.com/c/NowYouSeeTV/videos
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