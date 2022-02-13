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Ascent of Azazel - Day of Atonement, Scapegoat Ritual Unveiled
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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Ascent of Azazel - Day of Atonement, Scapegoat Ritual Unveiled

Join us tonight on the Midnight Ride (Live Every Saturday Night: 11 EST, 10 CST, 9 MST, 8 PST)

Azazel is the Watcher mentioned in the "Book of Enoch" who was held responsible for corrupting a pre-flood world. Azazel also means scapegoat and is the centerfold ritual in the Biblical Day of Atonement.

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biblechristianityfood shortagesscriptureprophesymark of the beastgiantsfallen angelsarchaeologynephilimfaminetranshumanismhybridsdays of noahthe great resetthe flood of noahtracking chips
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