It's About To Get Ugly

Biden Family Business
* Hunter’s plea deal just got a lot more serious; federal probe in critical phase.
* Biden family made millions from China.
* Bobulinski: Joe was the chairman.
* Joe played dumb on Hunter’s dealings.
* There’s a mountain of evidence that Joe knew what Hunter was up to.
* Always hold ‘10% for the big guy’.
* Hunter also had a Fang Fang.
* China has been grooming the Bidens.
* Are the walls closing in?
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 6 October 2022
