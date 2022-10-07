Create New Account
It's About To Get Ugly
Son of the Republic
Published 2 months ago |

Biden Family Business

* Hunter’s plea deal just got a lot more serious; federal probe in critical phase.

* Biden family made millions from China.

* Bobulinski: Joe was the chairman.

* Joe played dumb on Hunter’s dealings.

* There’s a mountain of evidence that Joe knew what Hunter was up to.

* Always hold ‘10% for the big guy’.

* Hunter also had a Fang Fang.

* China has been grooming the Bidens.

* Are the walls closing in?

The full version of this segment is linked below.


Jesse Watters Primetime | 6 October 2022

http://video.foxnews.com/v/6313383200112

Keywords
treasoncorruptionjesse watterschinamoney launderingjoe bidenhunter bidenfraudelection interferencecover upracketeeringsuppressionbelt and roadjames bidenbiden crime familytony bobulinskilaptop from hellinfluence peddlingbig guykickbacksuspicious activity

