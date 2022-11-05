Prof. Bruce Pardy (Canada) and Aga Wilson - the rule of law and the current challenges to democracy

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Bruce Pardy, professor of law at Queen's University in Kingston, Canada and Aga Wilson talk about the current challenges to democracy and how the legal system in many cases has been used to benefit the current global covid-19 narrative. Pardy also talks about his views on natural law and common law and what it means.
Source: https://newsvoice.se/english/