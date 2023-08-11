Create New Account
Digital ID - What Is Really Being Proposed - UN Sustainable Goal 16, by 2030
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
941 Subscribers
69 views
Published 15 hours ago

Digital ID - What Is Really Being Proposed?

DIGITAL ID - As laid out under SDG 16:

An explanation of how it will be the only way to access goods, services, work and recreation.  The truth on what it really means for every person on the planet.

The Hard Truth About The United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

