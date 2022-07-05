French NATO Propagandist from France 24 in Lisichansk was Totally Surprised to Find that Local Residents are Happy with the Russian Military, and Consider it a LIBERATION, not an Occupation. PT 1

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French journalists in Lisichansk found that local residents are happy with the Russian military
What the local population told the correspondents:
— I want to scream with joy. I can't speak for everyone, but in my environment, everyone has such a mood.
— This is our future, our future with Russia.
— Russians came, and I am the same, and I am a Russian.
Video: @h1ghl1ghts