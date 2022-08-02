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Billionaire Gary Heavin Urges Patriots to Rise up Against the Tyrants No Matter the Cost
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515 views • August 02, 2022


“A strong America is the only thing standing in the way of the New World Order,” declares Gary Heavin, the successful founder of the popular Curves fitness franchise. This patriotic businessman became a billionaire at age 50, but his most amazing accomplishments happen when he is spending time serving the Lord while serving others. Gary explains how the world is engaged in a battle of good versus evil. Now is the time for heroes to rise up and face evil head on. He shares about his amazing experience rescuing people in Haiti after the devastating earthquake as well as the destruction of Hurricane Matthew. Gary also talks about his eye-opening film, Amerigeddon, which depicts a future where globalists take down the U.S. power grid and declare martial law. The movie’s mission is to wake people up so they are prepared to fight!



TAKEAWAYS


God is calling us to go into His presence because that is where we will find peace


If your goal is to obey the Holy Spirit, you will have purpose in your life


For every ten people who can handle poverty, there is only one person who can handle wealth


Gary routinely prays for protection, provision, and an opportunity for evangelism 



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Amerigeddon Trailer: https://bit.ly/3RT0qr5  

Watch Amerigeddon Movie: https://bit.ly/3ShKvD5

Get DVD Amerigeddon Movie: https://amzn.to/3v6EHSX  

700 Club Interview: https://bit.ly/3IXWst5  


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Keywords
americamoneynew world orderhaitimillionairebillionairetina griffincounter culture momgary heavencurves fitness
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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