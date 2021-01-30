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A New Movement to Continue Trump’s Legacy; Maricopa County to Audit Election Systems | NTD
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90 views • January 30, 2021
00:00 Maricopa Co. to Audit Election Systems
01:33 Pelosi: ‘Enemy Is Within’ Congress
02:38 Biden Plans Commission to Reform SCOTUS
03:29 Trump to Work on Boosting GOP House Races
04:30 Senator Hires 13 Trump Admin Officials
05:16 A New Movement to Continue Trump’s Legacy
07:41 Gaetz Rails Against Liz Cheney in Wyoming
08:39 1776 Commission Upholds Founding Ideas
11:59 DC Mayor: No Extra Troops, Permanent Fence
13:00 Small Investors Push Against Robinhood
14:46 UK Blocks World’s Busiest Airline Route
#TrumpLegacy #Biden #SCOTUS
A member of the Trump administration has founded the 'Center for American Restoration,' hoping to carry on the former president’s legacy of 'America first.'
The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors approves a forensic audit of the county's election equipment.
And small investors push back against the online trading platform Robinhood, saying it manipulated the market in favor of hedge funds—but Robinhood's CEO says that's not true.
01:33 Pelosi: ‘Enemy Is Within’ Congress
02:38 Biden Plans Commission to Reform SCOTUS
03:29 Trump to Work on Boosting GOP House Races
04:30 Senator Hires 13 Trump Admin Officials
05:16 A New Movement to Continue Trump’s Legacy
07:41 Gaetz Rails Against Liz Cheney in Wyoming
08:39 1776 Commission Upholds Founding Ideas
11:59 DC Mayor: No Extra Troops, Permanent Fence
13:00 Small Investors Push Against Robinhood
14:46 UK Blocks World’s Busiest Airline Route
#TrumpLegacy #Biden #SCOTUS
A member of the Trump administration has founded the 'Center for American Restoration,' hoping to carry on the former president’s legacy of 'America first.'
The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors approves a forensic audit of the county's election equipment.
And small investors push back against the online trading platform Robinhood, saying it manipulated the market in favor of hedge funds—but Robinhood's CEO says that's not true.
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