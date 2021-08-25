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COVID-19 and the FAKE Science | Science vs Dogma | Dr. Sam Bailey
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150 views • August 25, 2021
"The SCIENCE is settled!" But what is science?
I show how scientists can no longer question dogma and discuss my personal battles with censorship. Science vs Dogma.
Follow my BLOG: https://keyabsage.wordpress.com/BLOG/
References:
1. Definition of science:
https://www.thefreedictionary.com/science
2. Dissolving Illusions - Roman Bystrianyk &Suzanne Humphries MD, 2013:
https://dissolvingillusions.com/
3. Kary Mullis and David Rasnick clips:
https://odysee.com/@jermwarfare:2/david-rasnick-hiv-does-not-cause-aids:d
4. Kary Mullis - Foreword for ‘Inventing the AIDS Virus’ by Peter Duesberg, 1993
5. Prof Tim Noakes - Lore of Running:
https://www.amazon.com/Lore-Running-4th-Timothy-Noakes/dp/0873229592
6. Tim Noakes tweet Feb 2014:
https://twitter.com/proftimnoakes/status/431133258466611200
7. Noakes cleared of misconduct. Full HPCSA judgment:
https://www.medicalbrief.co.za/oakes-cleared-misconduct-full-hpcsa-judgment/
8. The Noakes Trial, Two Years Later:
https://www.nmsociety.org/the-scene/noakestrial
9. Australia’s top health “experts":
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KhGIWJn1bQw
10. NZ A one horse race in the zero covid sweepstakes article:
https://21stcenturywire.co
I show how scientists can no longer question dogma and discuss my personal battles with censorship. Science vs Dogma.
Follow my BLOG: https://keyabsage.wordpress.com/BLOG/
References:
1. Definition of science:
https://www.thefreedictionary.com/science
2. Dissolving Illusions - Roman Bystrianyk &Suzanne Humphries MD, 2013:
https://dissolvingillusions.com/
3. Kary Mullis and David Rasnick clips:
https://odysee.com/@jermwarfare:2/david-rasnick-hiv-does-not-cause-aids:d
4. Kary Mullis - Foreword for ‘Inventing the AIDS Virus’ by Peter Duesberg, 1993
5. Prof Tim Noakes - Lore of Running:
https://www.amazon.com/Lore-Running-4th-Timothy-Noakes/dp/0873229592
6. Tim Noakes tweet Feb 2014:
https://twitter.com/proftimnoakes/status/431133258466611200
7. Noakes cleared of misconduct. Full HPCSA judgment:
https://www.medicalbrief.co.za/oakes-cleared-misconduct-full-hpcsa-judgment/
8. The Noakes Trial, Two Years Later:
https://www.nmsociety.org/the-scene/noakestrial
9. Australia’s top health “experts":
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KhGIWJn1bQw
10. NZ A one horse race in the zero covid sweepstakes article:
https://21stcenturywire.co
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