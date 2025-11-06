© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Warriors Beat Suns 118-107 | Curry & Moody Shine
Stephen Curry scored 28 points and Moses Moody added 24 off the bench as the Golden State Warriors defeated the Phoenix Suns 118-107. Devin Booker led the Suns with 38 points, but Phoenix fell behind early and couldn't recover. Watch highlights and key moments from this exciting NBA matchup.
