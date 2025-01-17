BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Eyewitnesses Testify King Charles Killed Child in 'Human Hunting Party' on European Estate
Exposing It All
Exposing It All
591 views • 3 months ago

Shocking allegations have emerged, claiming that King Charles was present at a sinister human hunting party held at a secretive European estate. According to eyewitness testimony, young children were pursued and cornered by members of European royalty and the global elite - only to vanish without a trace.

These allegations echo disturbing accusations from previous generations, suggesting that the British royal family, along with elite families including the Rothschilds, are still engaging in ancient child sacrifice rituals and other forms of abuse - practices that trace back to the very civilizations from which these families claim their lineage.




Tags: King Charles, globalist elite, globalist, elite, pedophilia, elite pedophiles, pedophiles, Hollywood, Royalty, Babylonian, human sacrifice, satanic, Eyewitnesses, Testify, Human Hunting Party, secretive, European estate, testimony, children, European royalty, European, British royal family, British, royal family, elite families, Rothschilds, ancient child sacrifice rituals, sacrifice, rituals, lineage

childrentestimonyhollywoodpedophiliaeliteglobalistsatanicpedophileshuman sacrificeeuropeantestifybabyloniansecretiveroyaltyeyewitnessesglobalist eliteelite pedophilesking charleshuman hunting partyeuropean estateeuropean royalty
