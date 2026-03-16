Mike Flood’s Fremont Anti-ICE Protest Lies: Nebraska’s Congressman Used a Local School Incident to Protect His Business Interests and Pro-Immigrant Donors

The January 29, 2026 incident at Fremont High School involved a student running into the path of a moving red SUV, under adult supervision at the school, during an anti-ICE protest, resulting in injury. Police issued minor citations; no charges for assault or hitting were filed. Nebraska politicians issued similar statements calling for investigation and condemning violence.

View the full article and supporting material at the Nebraska Journal Herald https://nebraskajournalherald.substack.com/p/mike-floods-fremont-anti-ice-protest

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