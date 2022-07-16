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Devin Nunes discusses why he left Congress for Truth Social. He says the ability to have basic communications is the #1 issue facing our country.
“If you cannot have basic communications in this country, the whole entire country is destroyed.”
That’s exactly right. This is an information war. Without a platform, our hands are tied.
He also points out that the 2020 election was stolen, in large, by shutting down our voices. That won’t happen again, IMO.
Credit: The Storm Has Arrived https://t.me/qthestormrider777/9773