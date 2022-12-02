Ukraine Update Dec 1, Dec 2, 2022

⚡️SITREP

⚡️ On 1 December this year, a negotiation process resulted in the return from Kiev-controlled territory of 50 Russian servicemen who were in mortal danger while in captivity.

⚡️ As a result of the Russian troops’ offensive, Kurdyumovka (Donetsk People's Republic) was completely liberated from the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

💥 In Donetsk direction, as a result of offensive actions by Russian troops, near Belogorovka and Pershe Travnya (Donetsk People's Republic) have been fully liberated. Up to 50 Ukrainian servicemen, 4 armored fighting vehicles, 3 self-propelled artillery units and 6 motor vehicles have been eliminated.

⚡️In Donetsk direction, as a result of the offensive actions of Russian troops, the settlement of Andreevka (Donetsk People's Republic) has been completely liberated. More than 40 Ukrainian servicemen, two tanks, and five armored fighting vehicles have been destroyed.

◽️In Kupyansk direction, the enemy's attempt to attack in the direction of the settlement of Kuzemovka (Lugansk People's Republic) was thwarted by preemptive artillery fire, heavy flamethrower systems, and army aviation strikes. More than 60 Ukrainian servicemen, six tanks, five armored fighting vehicles, and four cars were destroyed.

◽️In Krasny Liman direction, a company tactical group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was hit by fire in the area of Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic). In addition, artillery fire and army aviation strikes foiled the enemy's attempt to attack in the direction of the settlement of Chervonopopovka (Lugansk People's Republic). The enemy's losses during the day in this direction amounted to up to 20 Ukrainian servicemen killed and wounded, one tank, and four armored fighting vehicles.

◽️In South Donetsk direction, the AFU units unsuccessfully tried to counterattack the positions of Russian troops in the areas of the settlements of Novomikhailovka and Vladimirovka (Donetsk People's Republic). As a result of the fire damage and actions of the Russian troops, all counterattacks were repulsed. The enemy has been driven back to its initial positions. More than 30 Ukrainian personnel, four armored fighting vehicles, and three pickup trucks were eliminated.

💥Operational-Tactical and Army Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery annihilated three points of temporary deployment of units of foreign mercenaries close to Slavyansk (Donetsk People's Republic), as well as 85 artillery units in firing positions, manpower and military equipment in 162 districts.

💥During the counter-battery fighting close to Orekhovatka (Donetsk People's Republic), an American HIMARS MLRS launcher with ammunition and crew was engaged. Two AN/TPQ-37 American counter-battery radar stations have been destroyed near Krivaya Luka and Markovo (Donetsk People's Republic).

- Russian Defense Ministry







