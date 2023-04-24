⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - 1400 (April 24, 2023)

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(24 April 2023)

Part I (see Part II (https://t.me/mod_russia_en/7078))

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

💥 In Kupyansk direction, Operational-Tactical and Army aviation and artillery of the Zapad Group of Forces have engaged the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Sinkovka, Artyomovka, Ivanovka, and Figolevka (Kharkov region).

◽️ In addition, actions of two sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were thwarted near Novoselovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic) and Sinkovka (Kharkov region).

◽️ More than 70 Ukrainian personnel, one armoured fighting vehicle, and three pick-up trucks have been neutralised.

◽️ An ammunition depot of the 92nd Mechanised Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been hit close to Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

💥 In Krasny Liman direction, Ground-Attack and Army aviation and artillery of the Tsentr Group of Forces have engaged the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Chernopopovka, Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic), and Terny and Serebryanka (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ In addition, two sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been disabled close to Terny (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ Up to 60 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, one D-20 howitzer, and one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery unit have been eliminated in this direction during the day.

💥 In Donetsk direction, the assault detachments continue fighting in the west part of the city of Artyomovsk.

◽️ Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, and artillery of the Yug Group of Forces jointly with airborne units have been supporting the actions of the assault detachments in this area.

◽️ Over the past 24 hours, aircraft flew 8 sorties, and the Group's artillery carried out 76 firing missions in this area.

◽️ The enemy's reserves advancing towards the town of Artyomovsk have been engaged close to Bogdanovka.

◽️ More than 280 Ukrainian servicemen and mercenaries, one infantry fighting vehicle, one armoured personnel carrier, four armoured fighting vehicles, 11 motor vehicles, one Grad MLRS vehicle, and one D-30 howitzer have been destroyed in this area during the day.

💥 In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, Operational-Tactical and Army aviation and artillery of the Vostok Group of Forces inflicted a fire damage on AFU units close Ugledar (Donetsk People's Republic), Malaya Tokmachka, and Kamenskoye (Zaporozhye region)

◽️ In addition, actions of two sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been thwarted near Novoselka and Novomikhailovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ Total enemy losses in these directions amounted to over 20 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, and one D-20 howitzer.

◽️ Moreover, two ammunition depots of the 65th Mechanised Brigade and 102nd Territorial Defence Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces have been destroyed close to Ravnopolye and Volnyansk (Zaporozhye region).

💥 In Kherson direction, up to 40 Ukrainian troops, one infantry fighting vehicle, two motor vehicles, and one U.S.-made M777 artillery system have been neutralised during the day.

Part II

💥 Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Group of Forces have engaged 92 AFU artillery units, manpower and hardware in 126 areas during the day.

◽️ A command and observation post of the 23rd Separate Rifle Battalion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was eliminated close to Torskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ Two communication centres of the 65th Mechanised Brigade and 128th Mountain Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces have been hit in the areas of Orekhov and Kamenskoye (Zaporozhye region).

💥 Russian air defence systems have shot down 38 unmanned aerial vehicles close to Liman Vtoroy, Dvurechnoye, Zhovtneve (Kharkov region), Krasnorechenskoye, Chervonopopovka, Rubezhnoye, and Kremennaya (Lugansk People's Republic), Opytnoye, Makeyevka, Nikolskoye, Novobakhmutovka, Zavitne Bazhannya, Kirillovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Shevchenko, Ulyanovka (Zaporozhye region), Peschanoye, Golaya Pristan, and Kairy (Kherson region).

📊 In total, 411 airplanes and 228 helicopters, 3,834 unmanned aerial vehicles, 415 air defence missile systems, 8,821 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 1,094 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 4,647 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 9,721 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.