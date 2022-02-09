CNN BUSTED - The Anatomy of a HOAX - CNN busted for inserting fake gunshots into a newscast

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When I pointed out to Youtube that it had over 20K views and over 2000 upvotes and not a single downvote - their response was that it would remain banned. This is why we need to BOYCOTT ALL MEDIA INVOLVING JEWS - PERIOD.
- Harry Vox
Gaddafi was taken down for the same reason as Saddam Hussein, for challenging the dominance of the ((( Central Banks )))
Mirrored - Harry Vox - Unsafe Space