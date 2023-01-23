https://gettr.com/post/p25yqxrf6db
01/22/2023【2023 Chinese New Year Celebration】Communist Party's so-called 2023 Spring-Festival Gala was full of panic and jokes, and the Whistleblowers' Movement terms were hidden here and there; even those working inside of the CCP system knew the Communist Party is indeed finished; Xi Jinping has launched a movement to continuously brainwash the entire Party and nation to seduce and force them to join the anti-Taiwan war as cannon fodders
#SpringFestivalGala #WhistleblowersMovement #brainwash #Taiwan
01/22/2023【2023春节大直播】中共的兔年春晚充斥着慌乱、笑话和无处不在的爆料革命语言；共产党内部都知道中共完蛋了；习近平已发起给全党全国人民洗脑去打台湾当炮灰的运动！
#虎年春晚 #爆料革命 #洗脑 #台湾
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.