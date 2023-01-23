https://gettr.com/post/p25yqxrf6db

01/22/2023【2023 Chinese New Year Celebration】Communist Party's so-called 2023 Spring-Festival Gala was full of panic and jokes, and the Whistleblowers' Movement terms were hidden here and there; even those working inside of the CCP system knew the Communist Party is indeed finished; Xi Jinping has launched a movement to continuously brainwash the entire Party and nation to seduce and force them to join the anti-Taiwan war as cannon fodders

#SpringFestivalGala #WhistleblowersMovement #brainwash #Taiwan





01/22/2023【2023春节大直播】中共的兔年春晚充斥着慌乱、笑话和无处不在的爆料革命语言；共产党内部都知道中共完蛋了；习近平已发起给全党全国人民洗脑去打台湾当炮灰的运动！

#虎年春晚 #爆料革命 #洗脑 #台湾