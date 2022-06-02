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Angel Visit Russia to Destroy America
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350 views • June 02, 2022
Stan Johnson of the Prophecy Club. May 31, 2022
Today we take a look at a dream given by the Lord to Vicki Goforth Parnell called "War and Invasion". Nuclear War is coming. God has been warning us about this for years through his Prophets. Pastor Stan also shares the reason why God is going to allow all this destruction to happen. Why He is going to allow Russia to attack America. Our Nation has become the "Habitations of devils" and has walked away from Jesus.
00:00 War and Invasion
06:39 Thank you for helping The Prophecy Club
08:07 Revival Coming
20:03 The Fall of America
22:46 Nuclear War is Coming
23:54 Angel over America
32:30 America walked away from God
36:58 Joseph’s Kitchen
Visit us online at:
http://www.prophecyclub.com
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zIPdBvb2Ec4
Today we take a look at a dream given by the Lord to Vicki Goforth Parnell called "War and Invasion". Nuclear War is coming. God has been warning us about this for years through his Prophets. Pastor Stan also shares the reason why God is going to allow all this destruction to happen. Why He is going to allow Russia to attack America. Our Nation has become the "Habitations of devils" and has walked away from Jesus.
00:00 War and Invasion
06:39 Thank you for helping The Prophecy Club
08:07 Revival Coming
20:03 The Fall of America
22:46 Nuclear War is Coming
23:54 Angel over America
32:30 America walked away from God
36:58 Joseph’s Kitchen
Visit us online at:
http://www.prophecyclub.com
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zIPdBvb2Ec4
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