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1/25/18 #HAMR #ODINSEYE: Q Warns Deep State The Big Dump Cometh, 1/25, #SNOWDEN #FISAGATE
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9 views • January 04, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
1/25/18 While Trump dominates at Davos, the Senior Executive Service Deep Staters have nowhere to run as #FISAGATE exposes their dirtiest secrets. Treason, espionage, a domestic coup d'etat revealed! Odin's Eye software sees and hears all. #HAMR Q says the full spectrum dump is coming soon, right, Snowden?
I will post a blog link on the subjects covered in this video within a couple of hours. It will contain the links mentioned in the video.
Thank you to all of the people who support this channel with words, prayers and donations!! I am honored to share the news with you!
To read William Binney's summary of the 99 page memo (this is not THE Nunez memo but covers much of, and more of, the same ground) that was posted by Dan Coates, Director of National Intelligence on the ODNI.gov website:
https://exposefacts.org/institutional-lack-of-candor-fisa-violations/
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Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Again, I thank you and wish FREEDOM For Us All! Be Free!
https://exposefacts.org/institutional-lack-of-candor-fisa-violations/
1/25/18 While Trump dominates at Davos, the Senior Executive Service Deep Staters have nowhere to run as #FISAGATE exposes their dirtiest secrets. Treason, espionage, a domestic coup d'etat revealed! Odin's Eye software sees and hears all. #HAMR Q says the full spectrum dump is coming soon, right, Snowden?
I will post a blog link on the subjects covered in this video within a couple of hours. It will contain the links mentioned in the video.
Thank you to all of the people who support this channel with words, prayers and donations!! I am honored to share the news with you!
To read William Binney's summary of the 99 page memo (this is not THE Nunez memo but covers much of, and more of, the same ground) that was posted by Dan Coates, Director of National Intelligence on the ODNI.gov website:
https://exposefacts.org/institutional-lack-of-candor-fisa-violations/
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PLACE THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
To support You Are Free TV:
For crypto donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Again, I thank you and wish FREEDOM For Us All! Be Free!
https://exposefacts.org/institutional-lack-of-candor-fisa-violations/
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