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1/25/18 #HAMR #ODINSEYE: Q Warns Deep State The Big Dump Cometh, 1/25, #SNOWDEN #FISAGATE
You Are Free TV
You Are Free TV
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9 views • January 04, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
1/25/18 While Trump dominates at Davos, the Senior Executive Service Deep Staters have nowhere to run as #FISAGATE exposes their dirtiest secrets. Treason, espionage, a domestic coup d'etat revealed! Odin's Eye software sees and hears all. #HAMR Q says the full spectrum dump is coming soon, right, Snowden?

I will post a blog link on the subjects covered in this video within a couple of hours. It will contain the links mentioned in the video.

Thank you to all of the people who support this channel with words, prayers and donations!! I am honored to share the news with you!

To read William Binney's summary of the 99 page memo (this is not THE Nunez memo but covers much of, and more of, the same ground) that was posted by Dan Coates, Director of National Intelligence on the ODNI.gov website:
https://exposefacts.org/institutional-lack-of-candor-fisa-violations/

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https://exposefacts.org/institutional-lack-of-candor-fisa-violations/
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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