On the fight against BEEs and parallels with air defense - Rybar

In one of the recent videos of TAKTIKAR, we showed and explained why the effectiveness of Ukrainian semi-submersible BEEs has significantly decreased. And periodically, vivid illustrations emerge.

Defeat of two enemy BEEs with machine guns in the Black Sea waters at a distance from the coastline. First, they were detected by ZALA reconnaissance drones, and then "Lancets" hit the targets

Adding:

Two Majors #Report on the morning of May 7, 2026

▪️During the night, as a result of an attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Bryansk, 13 people were injured, including one child. Two multi-story buildings, more than 20 apartments, and 40 cars were damaged. Eight drones flying towards Moscow were shot down. Sirens were sounded in Krasnodar Kray, and the enemy attempted to attack the region through Crimea. A danger alert was issued in Tula Region and Stavropol Kray. A drone was shot down over the Kaluga Region.

▪️The Russian Armed Forces have struck Kharkov, Zaporozhye, and Krivoy Rog over the past period. In Odessa, a patrol and armored artillery boat were destroyed.

▪️In the Sumy region, the assault troops of the Army Group "North" have advanced in fifteen sectors (up to 250 meters). Firefights continue in Kondratovka and its surroundings. The enemy's attempts to transfer manpower towards Miropolye in the direction of the Malaya Rybica village are being thwarted by our drone operators.

▪️In the Belgorod Region, a drone attacked a car in the village of Cheremoshnoe, injuring two men. In Shebekino, an FPV drone struck a tractor, injuring a man. The border areas are under enemy attack

▪️In the Kharkov Region, on the Volchansk direction, the Army Group "North" is conducting offensive actions (up to 400 m). Intense firefights continue in the forested areas of the Volchansk district, along the right bank of the Volchya River, and in Chaikovka. In the forested area, the enemy attempted an unsuccessful counterattack.

▪️There are positional battles in Kupyansk, in the area of Kurilovka, Kovsharovka, and Kupyansk-Uzlovoe.

▪️In Red Liman, there are battles on the southeastern outskirts. Our forces are trying to encircle the cities from the north and west through the forests.

▪️On the Slavyansk direction, the Russian Armed Forces repelled attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the area of Dibrova. There are battles for access to Ray-Aleksandrovka.

▪️In Konstantinovka, there are heavy counterattacks, and the enemy is counterattacking, just like in the area of Chasov Yar. In Druzhkovka, after the arrival of a bomb, detonations were noted in a warehouse.

▪️The Army Group "East" in the Dnepropetrovsk Region is penetrating into the depth of the enemy's defenses northwest of the settlement of Alexandrograd, fighting in the forested area along the Volchya River in the direction of the settlement of Lesnoye.

▪️From the Zaporozhye Front, information is coming about a worsening situation in Primorsk and Stepnogorsk: the enemy is counterattacking, occupying positions previously taken by our forces.

▪️In Aleishky ,Kherson Region, two men were killed in attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

This Report was compiled by:

⚡️Two Majors (two_majors)



