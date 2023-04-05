Russian elite troops get Heavy Flamethrower System effective to burn Ukrainian positions

The elite troops of Airborne Forces of Russian Federation receive TOS-1A "Solntsepek" Heavy Flamethrower System for the first time. Solntsepek will be deployed in Special Military Operations zone before the spring offensive begins, effectively burning Ukrainian troop positions even in deep cover.
