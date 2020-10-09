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Does Bill Gates want to round up the anti-vaxxers?
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79 views • October 09, 2020
Does Bill Gates want to round up the anti-vaxxers?
Not exactly. He is going to try persuasion. The threats are coming later.
Vaccine hesitancy is going to be a big problem and the power brokers
are hard at work trying to solve it.
Links mentioned in this video:
https://www.windowscentral.com/microsoft-universal-digital-identification-and-you
https://id2020.org/alliance
Not exactly. He is going to try persuasion. The threats are coming later.
Vaccine hesitancy is going to be a big problem and the power brokers
are hard at work trying to solve it.
Links mentioned in this video:
https://www.windowscentral.com/microsoft-universal-digital-identification-and-you
https://id2020.org/alliance
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