(MIAC #157​) Censorship Across the Globe - (MIAC #158​) Corruption of Climate Science

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://adapt2030.libsyn.com/miac-157-censorship-across-the-globe-tightens-as-social-uprisings-and-weather-chaos-grow
https://adapt2030.libsyn.com/miac-158-corruption-of-climate-science-and-the-global-economy
(MIAC #157) David DuByne creator of the ADAPT 2030 channel on YouTube discusses societal changes as our Earth shifts to a cooler climate as the Eddy Grand Solar Minimum intensifies, a 400-year cycle in our Sun which will affect crop production, the economy and everyone on our planet. This is a timeline for what you can expect from now to 2023.
•China’s censorship of climate events
•China’s Social Credit Score
•Article 11 and Article 13 of E.U. Link Tax
•Global E.U Link Tax
•What happens when people on food assistance and they cannot afford the basic necessities
•Just in time credit system breaks down, how will food be delivered globally
•How Wikipedia is censored on the Global Warming page
•Ottoman Empire forbidding the Gutenberg Printing press
•What happens when governments deem scientific data copywrite so you cannot share it
(MIAC #158) David DuByne creator of the ADAPT 2030 channel on YouTube discusses societal changes as our Earth shifts to a cooler climate as the Eddy Grand Solar Minimum intensifies, a 400-year cycle in our Sun which will affect crop production, the economy and everyone on our planet. This is a timeline for what you can expect from now to 2023.
•UAH Satellite data sets and the attack
•Climate Analyzer the hottest temperatures on the net of any data set
•How media chooses hottest data sets in their article references
•One of your greatest strengths moving to the future is Adaptability
•How cryptocurrency will rise as the general economy collapses
•The resurgence of precious metals
•Ripple the bankers coin, signals show in trading 3’s
•January 2019 fund managers will be able to allocate 2% of their portfolios to cryptocurrency holdings
•How banks lobby the SEC to limit the growth of cryptocurrency as they consolidate behind the scenes
•IRS to update crypto tax guidance / tax laws
•Enigma secret contracts Discovery Protocol delay launch
🔵 (ROKU AD FREE) ADAPT 2030 TV
https://adapt2030.tv/
▬▬▬ ADAPT 2030 MEMBERS ONLY Climate Preparedness Channels ▬▬▬●
🔵 https://www.patreon.com/adapt2030
🔵 https://www.subscribestar.com/adapt-2030Tip Jar via -
🔵 https://www.paypal.me/adapt2030
●▬▬▬ ADAPT 2030 Newsletter ▬▬▬●
https://www.oilseedcrops.org/global-co...
***SUPPORT ADAPT 2030 by VISITING OUR SPONSORS***
🔵 My Patriot Supply Two Week Food Supply with 92 servings https://www.foodwithadapt2030.com
🔵 True Leaf Market Heirloom Seedshttps://www.pjtra.com/t/SkNITkxPS0xDR0xPRkdLQ0dLSUdOSw
🔵 ADAPT 2030 Amazon Store: Grand Solar Minimum Preparedness Hand Cranked Grain Mill https://amzn.to/3qameR9
●▬▬▬ PODCAST Mini Ice Age Conversations ▬▬▬●
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/mini-ice-age-conversations-adapt-2030/id1200142326
Libsyn: https://adapt2030.libsyn.com/
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/adapt-2030
LIVE BROADCAST Revolution Radio (Studio A)Thursday Nights 10 PM to Midnight E.S.T.