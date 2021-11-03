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PFIZER LEAKS: Whistleblower Goes On Record – by Project Veritas
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71 views • November 03, 2021
In these days, more than ever pressure is being built up to get kids vaccinated with the unprecedented emergency-approved Covid vaccine technology. Can we trust the Covid vaccines – can we trust their makers? Just a few days ago a Pfizer whistleblower stepped forward, revealing how Pfizer deals with transparency. Let’s hear what this brave woman shared in her interview with James O’Keefe from Project Veritas:
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