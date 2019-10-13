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Concert For The Earth : Song For The Earth
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4 views • October 13, 2019
"Song for the Earth" originates from Paul Winter's album "Concert For The Earth" recorded live at the United Nations. In the album, the hymn is designated as Track No. 3 The album was published by Living Music in 1985.
Produced and posted by Cjuan 傳
April 10, 20
Produced and posted by Cjuan 傳
April 10, 20
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