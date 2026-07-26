VAXXED GLOW !!

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Interesting video, a woman who took the Covid bio-weapon vax, discovers she now glows... That will be the Luciferase they injected into her, along with the rest of the poison.
I had kinda forgotten about this, until I watched a recent upload on Brighteon on the Karine Savard channel about this subject. . https://www.brighteon.com/1785d4e5-e95d-4803-8898-95147257b703
Video source is from this webpage https://winepressnews.com/2021/07/09/covid-vaccine-recipients-veins-and-injection-sites-glow-under-black-light/