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VAXXED GLOW !!
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922 views • 2 days ago

Interesting video, a woman who took the Covid bio-weapon vax, discovers she now glows... That will be the Luciferase they injected into her, along with the rest of the poison. 

I had kinda forgotten about this, until I watched a recent upload on Brighteon on the Karine Savard channel about this subject. . https://www.brighteon.com/1785d4e5-e95d-4803-8898-95147257b703

Video source is from this webpage https://winepressnews.com/2021/07/09/covid-vaccine-recipients-veins-and-injection-sites-glow-under-black-light/

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deathvaccineaidsbillbloodgatesvaxpilotsclots
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy