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Date: July 23, 2026. Lesson 144-2026. Title: The Greatest Danger - When You Can No Longer Be Taught
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In today's Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart examine Proverbs 26:10–12, where Solomon brings his study of the fool to a sobering conclusion. These verses reveal God's sovereign rule over every life, expose the tragic pattern of returning to destructive sin like a dog to its vomit, and issue a startling warning that the person who is wise in his own eyes is in greater spiritual danger than the fool himself. This lesson calls believers to embrace humility, remain teachable, and seek the transforming work of God that changes not only our behavior but the desires of our hearts.

Lesson 144-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart


You can partner with us by visiting MannaNation.com, calling 1-888-519-4935, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961


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