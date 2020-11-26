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Covid - Unseen Information
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238 views • November 26, 2020
25 minutes of censored or overlooked data that I feel is relevant for people to make informed decisions. Top experts from Canada, the USA and Phizer. Death Counts and comparisons to other "pandemics".
No money will be made from this video so it is all under fair use.
No money will be made from this video so it is all under fair use.
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