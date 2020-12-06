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Overview of the book of Ezekiel (chapters 14, 15 and 16)
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32 views • December 06, 2020
The elders of the house of Israel came before Ezekiel. In his vision he continues to see the moral depravity of his people, which led to the punishment from God. These prophecies are of dual character and they will be fulfilled on the modern House of Israel as well.
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