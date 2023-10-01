Create New Account
Russian Army's Crazy 'BALATON TACTICS' Completely Paralyzed Ukrainian Army and Amazed Experts
'Time is our greatest enemy'. 'Time is playing against us'. These are the words that not only independent Ukrainian experts but also retired Western officers began to pronounce more and more often. For four months, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been unable to break through the defense line of the Russian army and achieve at least scanty strategic successes.

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN

