❗️UNITS OF THE "VOSTOK" TROOP GROUP HAVE LIBERATED THE SETTLEMENT OF DANILOVKA❗️

🔸Guards of the 5th Tank Brigade of the 36th Army of the "Vostok" troop group decisively, with a combination of fire and maneuver, drove the enemy out of the settlement of Danilovka in the Dnipropetrovsk region and advanced 3 km deep into the enemy's defense.

🔸The liberation of the settlement was complicated by the presence of serious defensive structures on the southern outskirts of Danilovka, consisting of anti-tank obstacles (ditches, tetrahedrons), minefields, and fortified firing points. In addition, the settlement is protected from the north by the Yanchur river. However, none of this prevented the Warriors from Buryatia from decisively and boldly breaking the enemy's resistance in the shortest possible time.

🔸Thus, the clearing of the western bank of the Yanchur river continues on all fronts, and the enemy is retreating with heavy losses towards Gaichur.

🔸In the battles for the settlement, the enemy from the 154th Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine lost not only about a company of personnel but also a large amount of armored equipment - more than 12 units (self-propelled artillery, tanks, armored combat vehicles).

🔸As a result, more than 150 buildings were cleared of enemy presence.

"Far Eastern Express" continues to run according to schedule!

