White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0236 - Robert Barnes - Attackers are sentenced

One of Gillard’s children said that Robert, a homeless man, hit him and called him racial slurs (he had actually fallen off his bike on his way home late and didn’t want to get into trouble). Gillard, Joachim, Duggins, 2 of Gillard’s children, and a friend, attacked him with a Mace, a hammer, and the leg of a rocking chair. Robert suffered multiple skull fractures and broken bones, and was left in a coma. He died 4 months later.



The video, which was widely aired, shows a vehicle pulling up to the Sunoco at 5338 N. Fifth St., and three women and several juveniles rushing out toward Robert. In all, he was ambushed by six individuals who used Mace, a hammer, and the leg of a rocking chair as weapons. Robert suffered multiple skull fractures and broken bones, police said. The attack left Robert in a coma. He later died (11-23-2015).



Three juveniles - two are Gillard's children and the third a friend - also were charged. They pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and conspiracy charges in June, and were sentenced the following month to juvenile treatment facilities.

Prosecutors have said that if Robert died, all six would face murder charges.

In September, all three women rejected a deal from the District Attorney's Office for a guilty plea in exchange for prison terms of seven to 14 years. They have been unable to post bail and still are in custody.



The assault was allegedly precipitated by Gillard's 10-year-old son claiming Robert hit him during an argument about who would pump gas for customers, an allegation that investigators later dismissed. (The youth allegedly fell off his bicycle on the way home but later told relatives that he'd gotten into a fight to escape trouble for being late.)