Special Episode! The Miraculous Life of The Real St. Patrick ☘️✝️
Resistance Chicks
Resistance ChicksCheckmark Icon
1444 followers
46 views • 1 month ago

Shamrocks and soda bread and everything GREEN! As the world breaks out its best Irish jig, just who was the man behind the day of the Irish celebration? Patricius, which means "nobleman", was just 16 years old when he was kidnapped and taken to as a slave to serve the fierce pagan Druids in Ireland, tending sheep. It was there that Patricius, who would come to be known as St. Patrick, would give his life to God. He was rescued from his captures and taken back to Europe, but the Lord called him back as a missionary to his would-be captures. Did St. Patrick really drive all the snakes from Ireland? Maybe, maybe not, however, he did drive the demons of pagan worship and human sacrifice from Ireland's shores. It is said Patrick "...found Ireland all heathen and left it all Christian!" Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/the-miraculous-life-of-the-real-st-patrick/




Resistance Chicks


P.O. Box 107


Milford, OH 45150


E-mail: [email protected]


Web Page www.resistancechicks.com


Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks


BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/


Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks


Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks


Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks


Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks


Keywords
st patrickst patricks dayst pattys dayst paddys daywho was st patrickwhat did st patrick dowhy do we celebrate st patricks day
