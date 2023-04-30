MIRRORED from AndreCorbeil

'Beyond the Reset 2023' '3D' Movie "The Great Reset Animated Movie"

https://rumble.com/v2gxgs0-beyond-the-reset-2023-movie.-the-great-reset-3d-animated-movie.html



April 8, 2023 The Great Reset, The Great Awakening, 15 Minute Cities,

"A 3D animated science fiction short film about a not-too-distant dystopian future. It speculates on the potential consequences of the infamous Great Reset, medical tyranny, woke culture and green agenda. Everything that World Economic Forum (WEF) is planning for us. Spoiler: you will get to see an animated Klaus Schwab."

Written, Directed and Animated by Oleg Kuznetsov



