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Route 66 ~ Road Trip Stops in New Mexico
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5 views • January 26, 2020
New Mexico is the third state in my Route 66 road trip series. My dad and I took 14 days to drive from California to Illinois and we spent most of two days driving through New Mexico. New Mexico is a fun spot for Route 66 stops as it has places like the Blue Hole in Santa Rosa and the Blue Swallow Motel in Tucumcari. Let me know what you think in the comments.
You can click the links below to see each of the videos when they are posted and read about all of these spots at ThroughMyLens.com
You can click the links below to see each of the videos when they are posted and read about all of these spots at ThroughMyLens.com
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