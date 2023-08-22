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He shivered with fear when he was touched and he didn't want anyone to see him
High Hopes
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81 views • August 22, 2023

Pitiful Animal


August 22, 2023


We couldn't imagine what Kato had been through up until this point

This was the worst case scenario of the physical and mental breakdown of a dog I rescued

He didn't want to be seen and he shivered in fear when he was touched.

He was lost and confused with a broken heart.

This poor boy had wounds all over his body, his skin cracked to the point of bleeding.

He was severely malnourished, with both chronic scabies and chronic thrush.


Kato was going through a "deactivation" phase.

He had a rough couple of months fighting for his life on the street and almost gave up.

Fate had arranged for him to cross my path that day.

After 2 hours, his life changed for the better.

He wasn't cranky at the time but we gave him a few days to get used to the humans.

I was sure that at some point we would see a completely different Kato.


I thought Kato recognized me because I was the one who gave him his first full meal.

He was fed several meals a day to stabilize and prevent severe malnutrition.

I wanted to send my positive thoughts and prayers to him.

He didn't know love, so we would have to teach him.

Aside from scabies and a skin infection all over his body, the fact that he was so thin that he was just skin and bones.

He also had a pelvic injury.

Since he's so weak, did he get this when he was hit or was it an old wound from his wound?


He felt much better and learned that not all people are bad.

He continued to gain strength, confidence, and love.

He was walking on a leash with his caregivers despite being a bit timid.

Our beloved Kato was finding his long-lost smile

And I was able to say: "what a brilliant smile he has."

He had a long way to go to recover, but it had already started thanks to your support.

Apparently, he felt safe showing me small kisses.


Our sweet Kato was eating well

Kato was enjoying the hugs he received from his new owner.

It was hard to think that he was once without hair and left to die a few months earlier.

He continued to do well thanks to his wonderful foster mother.

Come to the youtube channel: Pitiful Animal, you will see touching videos about the journey to rescue street dogs.

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

If you love our videos and sympathize with these poor animals, please click the subscribe button to the channel and share the videos so that we have the motivation to help more people in need.

Thank you very much!!!!!!!


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zn5Ks1JqDUc

Keywords
feardoganimalsrescuewoundskatopitiful animalshivereddeactivation phase
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